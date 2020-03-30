Health Dept urged to come up with guideline, standards for quarantine centres to comply with before placing PUI cases there, says Uggah

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) is requesting the Health Department to come up with a guideline, or standard, that needs to be complied with by quarantine centres before placing any Person Under Investigation (PUI) cases there.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said this is to ensure that the quarantine centres are fit for quarantine and that those placed there are truly isolated.

“We requested the Health Department to come up with a guideline or standards to be complied with for these quarantine centres.

“This is to ensure that the centres are fit for quarantine, clean, have ample facilities and that patients do not share a common bathroom or dining area because that is the purpose of quarantine – to cut them off from the rest.

“If the guidelines are not met, then that place is not fit to be a quarantine centre,” he said during a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia this afternoon.

He was asked to comment on several reports that some of the quarantine centres had not been maintained properly and were not in hygienic conditions.

Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister, was also asked on actions to be taken against those returning from overseas and placed under home quarantine, but still going out to buy essentials, violating the home quarantine order.

He said there are no definite actions that can be taken against those who disobeyed the self-quarantine order, but warned that the police will have to take necessary actions against those violating the MCO.

“About 70 per cent of Sarawak’s positive cases are imported cases. That is what we are trying to avoid. So I appeal to those under home quarantine after returning back from overseas to please be responsible and understand why they are being quarantined.

“So far most of them (who had just returned from overseas) complied. We are constantly monitoring and advising them because this is for their own good, for their family and their relatives,” said Uggah.

On another note, Uggah said that JPBN had not received any notice from the National Security Council (NSC) to follow the 8pm-8am enhanced MCO that was recently announced by Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri on Monday.

“We are waiting for the official notification from the NSC and we will bring it to the State Disaster Management Committee if there is a need to sync the enhanced MCO time with Kuala Lumpur or not.

“We will evaluate the situation and make decisions that are suitable for Sarawak,” he said.