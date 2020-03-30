Many companies struggling to keep business open as country fights Covid-19, says SEA

KUCHING: Many entrepreneurs are struggling to keep their business open for the next six months as the country fights Covid-19 pandemic, said Sarawak Entrepreneur Association (SEA) president Nizam Khalyd.

These entrepreneurs ranged from start-up, micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), he said in a press statement today.

Nevertheless, Nizam said SEA welcomed the RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat Stimulus Economic Package (Prihatin) announced by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last Friday.

“Micro business owners with household income below RM4,000 per month will be receiving one-off payment of RM1,600 by May,” he added.

Nizam said while SEA applauded the government’s initiatives to introduce special fund benefiting SMEs by making the facilities under the fund cheaper and accessible to businesses, the SMEs needed more than just new loans and bank moratorium to pay salaries, loans and rental especially when they did not have income to sustain their businesses.

“It does not attract business owners to loan regretting that they will end up with more debt as recovery is longer than expected,” he lamented.

He felt that the government could consider grants and subsidies to be easily accessible as well.

Under the Wage Subsidy Programme, he requested that the government be more lenient with the eligibility and requirement for the subsidy.

“Small entrepreneurs with total sales turnover below RM5 million should be eligible automatically to sustain their business for the next six months.

“The government can also consider tax free incentive of at least RM10,000 or up to RM100,000 for SMEs who employ workers and have an annual turnover of RM50 million and below,” he suggested.

Nizam believed that such tax free incentives would help to cover operational cost including rent, loan and staff salaries.

He said the Movement Control Order (MCO), which was scheduled for March 18 to 31 had been extended to April 14, and this had affected the non-essential business sector in terms of generating income.

“The government can assist these SMEs which make up 98.5 per cent of business establishments in Malaysia to sustain as long as they can to avoid mass retrenchment,” he added.