MBKS, Bomba carry out disinfection spraying programme at Stutong Community Market

KUCHING: The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) started their disinfection spraying programme at the Stutong Community Market today in an effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak here.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said that the operation involved about 10 MBKS officers and 23 Bomba personnel.

“What we are doing today is to keep the place clean and free from bacteria. This disinfection spraying programme will go to all the markets and public places where the amount of people are denser in the area,” Wee said, adding that the disinfection programme kicked off with the Stutong Community Market first.

He expressed his hopes that the public would not panic over the disinfection spraying programme as it was merely a practice to ensure that public safety was top priority when visiting public places.

“Do not panic — it is our practice to ensure that public places like this market are safe for the public to visit. In fact, this is to increase the confidence of people coming here to get what they need,” he said.

Wee stressed that the efforts to carry out disinfection in areas under MBKS’ jurisdiction would be ongoing from time to time.

“We start with Stutong Community Market today and this disinfection programme will be an ongoing effort for markets and other public places under MBKS’ jurisdiction,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Bomba deputy director Zainal Madasin said that Bomba Sarawak had no logistical constraints in carrying out the disinfection spraying activities.

“We are cooperating with the local authorities to carry out this disinfection spraying activity which covers not only market places but other public areas. We have enough logistics and equipment,” Zainal said.

Also present was Sarawak Bomba Assistant Director (Operations) Tiong Ling Hii.