Nationwide 8pm to 8am time restriction on businesses not set in stone for Sarawak

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today that Sarawak will consider the 8pm to 8am time restriction imposed by the National Security Council (NSC) on all businesses, which is an hour later than the state’s own 12-hour daily restriction.

He said the State Disaster Management Committee has not received an official notice from the NSC on the time restriction, which is set to begin on April 1, after it was announced by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Kuala Lumpur earlier today.

“We are waiting for the official notification from the NSC and we will bring it to the State Disaster Management Committee (and consider) if there is a need to sync the enhanced MCO (Movement Control Order) time with Kuala Lumpur or not.

“We will evaluate the situation and make decisions that are suitable for Sarawak,” he told a press conference after chairing the committee’s meeting.

Sarawak had enforced the 7pm to 7am time restriction last Tuesday (March 24) in the state government’s own initiative to stop the spread of Covid-19 under the national MCO, which ends on April 14.

Ismail had told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur that all business premises selling essential items including supermarkets and petrol stations are to operate from 8 am to 8 pm under the second phase of the MCO.

He added that the directive is also applied to stalls and restaurants as well as food delivery service.

He also said that there would be more stringent enforcement under the second phase of the MCO, but denied that there would be a curfew.

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the extension of the MCO, which came into force on March 18 and was scheduled to end tomorrow (March 31), for another two weeks.