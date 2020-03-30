No new case in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has recorded no new novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases yesterday, according to the Sabah National Security Council.

As such, the total number of cases in the state maintains at 197.

The highest number of positive cases is reported in Tawau with 57 cases, followed by Lahad Datu (34), Kota Kinabalu (28), Sandakan (15), Kinabatangan (14), Tuaran (12), Putatan (7), Beaufort (7), Kunak (7), Kota Belud (5), Sipitang (4), Ranau (2) and Papar (2).

Penampang, Semporna and Tambunan recorded one case each.