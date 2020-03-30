One of six patients tested positive for Covid-19 recovered, says Len Talif

SARIKEI: One of the six patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 has recovered, said Sarikei Division Covid-19 Management Committee chairman Datu Len Talif Salleh

According to Len Talif, all six cases recorded in Sarikei were from the same cluster.

“Three out four districts in Sarikei division are still Covid-19 free and categorised as green zone. The districts are Meradong, Julau and Pakan while Sarikei District which has been categorised as red zone have recorded six Covid-19 cases.

“All of these cases happened within a week after Movement Control Order is enforced. There is no new cases recorded in Sarikei after that and now we are trying to maintain the momentum and at the same time prevent the spread of Covid-19 through various approaches, including tightening MCO and other disinfection of selected locations,” he told a press conference after charing the committee meeting here today.

Also present were Tanjung Manis MP Yusuf Abdul Wahab, Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin, Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing and Sarikei Resident Felicia Tan Ya Hua.

Len Talif said that MCO compliance rate in the division is about 98 per cent.

“We hope to be able to increase the percentage. The local community must follow the regulations during this period,” he said.

On distribution of food assistance, he said they have identified four locations namely Sarikei Sports Complex, Pakan community hall, Meradong community hall and Julau community hall.

He said food assistance will be distributed to the people soon.