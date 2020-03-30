Photobook spreads joy with giveaway of a million photo books

KUALA LUMPUR: Photobook is giving away a million ‘Kids Fun Books’, a new series of personalised photo books featuring Disney and Marvel inspired photo templates in Malaysia and Singapore.

The launch marks a collaboration between Photobook and The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia to make personalisation available with a wide range of lifestyle products.

The launch aims to give young children a fun activity to do together with their families.

“The collaboration with The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia allows our consumers the ease and convenience to create unique one-of-a kind-product personalisation and photo books.

“As one of the leading e-commerce brands in Asia for product personalisation and photo books, we provide industry-leading personalisation capabilities that offer our customers the ability to create their own stories and unique designs with over 100 product choices on our website.

“We want to bring some fun and magical moments to all our customers, especially during such times.” said Photobook Malaysia chief executive officer Leow Wee Jonn.

Through this collaboration, customers can now immerse themselves in the world of Disney with their name, photo or quote personalised on their photo books and lifestyle products featuring their favourite Disney and Marvel characters.

This series features all-time fan favourites Mickey and Friends, Tsum Tsum, Disney’s Frozen and Marvel characters.

This collection is going to be available on a wide range of Photobook’s products, such as photo books, sticker labels, notebooks, luggage tags, T-shirts, tote bags, baby bibs, photo magnets, laptop sleeves, tumblers and more.

The ‘Kids Fun Book’ giveaway will be available to the public from now until May 31, 2020 and can be redeemed exclusively on the Photobook App. Details of the giveaway are available at http://www.photobook.com.my .

All orders in Malaysia will be delivered after April 1, 2020.