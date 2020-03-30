Private sector’s finance, HR employees given one day to work on payroll process

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to allow employees of the finance or human resources division in the private sector to work for just one day to process payroll in accordance with the law.

According to the Human Resources Ministry (KSM), only two employees are allowed for this purpose during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“They are allowed to go to their workplace to carry out specific work for just one day, whether on March 31 or April 1, to coordinate the payroll process for workers’ wages,” the ministry said in a statement today.

For this, the employer is required to provide a letter or document of release and authorisation for these employees to be at their workplace.

The release letter or document must include the employee’s full name and identity card number as well as the employer’s telephone number for verification purposes.

This letter will facilitate their movement to the workplace if the employees are requested to show the evidence of authorisation to the authorities. – Bernama