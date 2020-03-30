Samsung Galaxy Z Flip a revolutionary smartphone

KUCHING: Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Flip, a new, statement-making foldable smartphone, is bold and stylish – designed for those who see cutting-edge technology as a way to express themselves.

Engineered with first-of-its-kind foldable glass, Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand.

Designed with an innovative Hideaway Hinge and custom-built UX, Galaxy Z Flip provides elegant new ways to capture, share and experience content. From its stylish design to its flexible camera experience, Galaxy Z Flip opens up a new decade of foldable mobile innovation.

“At Samsung, we were encouraged by the excitement for the Galaxy Fold. Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step as we look to build the foldable category by bringing to consumers a new form factor, new display and most importantly, a new kind of mobile experience,” said Samsung Electronics president and head of Mobile Communications Business Dr TM Roh.

“With Galaxy Z Flip’s unique foldable design and user experience, we’re redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do.”

The category-defining Galaxy Fold began the foldable era. Now, Galaxy Z Flip is shaping it for a new decade. As the first device in the Z series, Galaxy Z Flip introduces a new device portfolio that reaffirms Samsung’s commitment to leading the category, and leveraging technologies and form factors to create foldable experiences that will surprise and delight in the years ahead.

Designed for ultimate portability, Galaxy Z Flip folds into the size of a wallet, so you can easily fit it in your pocket or bag. When closed, it is a stylish, compact palm-sized device. When opened, its screen size nearly doubles to reveal a stunning 6.7-inch display.

With its stylish color palette, sleek rounded corners and forward fold that closes with a satisfying snap, Galaxy Z Flip is sure to turn heads.

The centered in-display camera cutout at the top also means there’s no notch and no distractions, with Samsung’s first-ever 21.9:9 ratio, so you can enjoy even more of your favorite content such as cinema-ratio 21:9 shows and movies.

Galaxy Z Flip’s Hideaway Hinge is a work of engineering art. It’s backed by a dual CAM mechanism – small but sophisticatedly designed to ensure every flip and fold is smooth and stable. Galaxy Z Flip can stay open at a range of angles, like a laptop screen. The Hideaway Hinge system also integrates Samsung’s new sweeper technology, which uses nylon fibers crafted by micro-height-cutting technology to repel dirt and dust.

Galaxy Z Flip is built for the modern, on-the-go lifestyle. Now users can do more, from multiple angles – hands-free. This unique foldable experience is unlike any other smartphone on the market today.

When Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all hands-free.

The Galaxy Z Flip also comes with a seamlessly multi-task with Multi-Active Window – simply open the Multi-Window Tray to drag and drop the apps to use.

As a Galaxy device, Galaxy Z Flip brings the Galaxy ecosystem into its brand new foldable experience. It boasts flagship-level performance and features across camera, display, battery, security as well as services like Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox and more. Enjoy a versatile camera experience with 4K video capture, Live Focus and Super Steady recording. Galaxy Z Flip features an optimised dual battery system that holds more power without taking up more space – wired or wirelessly quick charge, plus with Wireless PowerShare, you can wirelessly charge up your Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch or even a friend’s device.

Samsung Knox protects users and their device from the chip to the software level and receives monthly and quarterly security updates.

Technical Specifications

Main display: 6.7 inch, FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display(21.9:9) Infinity Flex Display, 2636 x 1080, 425ppi

Cover display: 1.1 inch Super AMOLED Display, 300 x 112, 303ppi

Weight: 183 grammes

Front camera: 10MP selfie camera, F2.4, 1.22um, 80 degrees, 12MP ultra wide camera

Rear dual camera: 12MP ultra wide camera, 12MP wide-angle camera

Memory: 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

Battery: 3,300mAH dual battery

Operating system: Android 10

Authentication: Pattern, PIN, password, fingerprint sensor, face recognition

Sensors: Capacitive fingerprint sensor (side), accelerometer barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor (digital, analog), proximity sensor, RGB light sensor