See urges Sarawak govt to use state’s strong financial strength to help SMEs to keep their employees

KUCHING: Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has urged the the Sarawak government to waive this year’s assessment rates that are chargeable on all the shophouses and registered business premises.

Besides that, he urged the state government to immediately devise a job-support scheme to fund the Sarawakian private sector salaries and wages to assist employers to sustain the salaries and wages of their employees.

“The state government must help to keep our Sarawakian workers stay employed to sustain the livelihood of their families and to help the state’s economic recovery and growth,” See said in a press statement today.

He thanked the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for announcing that the Sarawak government will be reviewing the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package, particularly concerning the small businesses sector which will be impacted due to the two-week extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“We have our autonomy in various business sectors which are involved in and listed under the state and concurrent legislative lists of which Sarawak has jurisdiction and obligations to make financial provisions to assist these business sectors.”

See said even for those listed under the federal legislative lists, Sarawak can make use of its strong financial strength, means and competency to help all those business and industrial sectors.

If this can be done, See is optimistic that Sarawak’s economic recovery and revival will be faster and stronger than all other states in Malaysia.

With bold and wise decisions, See said the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package can be a hallmark to showcase to the rest of the world the state’s administrative and economic resilience and strength to ensure that Sarawak will emerge as the prime destination for foreign investment as the world recovers from this Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, we must first take care of our local small and medium business enterprises, particularly those business and service sectors that are adversely affected during this trying time, to ensure that we can maintain and strengthen our strong business and economic underpinning.”

See pointed out that foremost on the list is to assist these small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the local industrialists to maintain their employees and workers to sustain the salaries and wages of their employees to make sure that their employees and workers can stay employed and the livelihood of these Sarawakians are safeguarded.

“The hardworking Sarawakian employers and employees are the most vital force that is driving the state’s economy and they are the crucial and very force that we call upon to help the state to survive this crisis and to continue to drive the State’s economic revival and growth.”

See also took the opportunity to reiterate the call and appeal to the Sarawak government to immediately devise the much job-support scheme to fund the Sarawakian private sector salaries and wages to assist employers to sustain the salaries and wages of their employees.

Through the concerted effort of the government, SMEs and industries, See is confident that Sarawak can mitigate the economic downturn, sustain its SMEs and industries, as well as safeguarding employments and the people’s livelihood.

As a direct and instant support to the Sarawakian SMEs and industries, See urged the Chief Minister to waive this year’s assessment rates that are chargeable on all the shophouses and registered business premises.

“The savings may not be substantial to the SMEs but this is an important first step which will go a long way towards relieving the financial burden of the private sector.”