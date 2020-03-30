SMC chief chides netizen who questioned mall’s use of ear thermometer

SIBU: A Facebook user who took issue with Delta Mall using an ear temperature scanner to check those entering its premises, has been taken to task by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

“I strongly urge the public not to make such an issue out of this. But if they feel uncomfortable with this (use of ear thermometer), they can always find an alternative venue (to go to),” he said when contacted for comment yesterday.

According to Ting, the mall’s owner has assured him that the ear thermometer is sanitised with alcohol after each use, meaning there should be no fear that using such thermometer could potentially spread Covid-19.

He said Delta Mall was the first mall in Sibu to implement crowd control measures when the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force on March 18.

This included screening of temperature, compulsory registration of anyone entering the premises, and allowing only those with face mask to enter, he added.

“None of the supermarkets here have implemented similar measures. I know this because I am the one who has been talking to all bigger supermarkets and going there personally.

“But I don’t see that person (Facebook user) warning about these establishments,” Ting said.

Meanwhile Malaysia Medical Association (MMA) Sibu sub-branch chairman Dr Wong Chua Wei when contacted said ear temperature scanners are more accurate compared to infrared ones.

He said due to closer contact involved, the device’s ear nozzle needed to be changed after each use.

“Usually the ear nozzle has a disposable cover which is for single use. Alternatively, they can also use alcohol swab to clean the nozzle after each use,” he said.