SRDC urges pet owners to keep pets within house compound following latest rabies fatality in Sibu

SIBU: The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) calls for pet owners to keep their pets within the confines of their house compound following the latest rabiest fatality in Sarawak involving a five-year-old girl.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai emphasised that pets, whether dogs or cats, should not be allowed to roam the streets freely.

“With the latest case of rabies fatality in Sibu, I urge members of the public especially those within SRDC’s jurisdiction to exercise caution and take a responsible approach in keeping their pets in cages or within their house compound.

“While we stay at home during this MCO period, we cannot let our pet dogs out onto the streets as they could potentially be infected with the rabies virus,” he pointed out.

Sempurai asserted that every member of the public needed to play their role in fighting rabies.

“Parents should monitor their children’s whereabouts and not let them play outside. This is to prevent any untoward attacks by any rabies-infected dogs,” he said.

He also urged the public to report to the authorities if they found any stray or pet dogs showing the symptoms of rabies.

“If any family members have been bitten by any dog, please take them to the nearest clinic for immediate treatment,” Sempurai stressed.

When asked about dog licensing, he opined that there was still a lot of room for improvement.

“People still generally have a lackadaisical attitude. As such, please get the proper license for your pets so that the authorities can have sufficient data on pets and strays,” he said.

The new rabies case detected in Sarawak involving the five-year-old girl from Sibu was the first rabies case to be reported this year, said Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.