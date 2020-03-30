STU: Online platforms help continue teaching-learning process for teachers, students during MCO

SIBU: The online learning system still serves as a viable platform for both the teachers and the students, in view of the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period to April 14.

In this respect, Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) president Macky Joseph points out various online media available for such task.

“Let us use the online learning system via Google Classroom, Schoology, Telegram, WhatsApp and other viable media to continue teaching and learning.

“Stay at home — let us pray that we would be able to go back to school in the near future.

“Also, salute and thank you to the government of the day – both federal and state – and to all the frontliners who are putting themselves above all things in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement.

On a separate matter, Macky highlighted yesterday (March 29) as ‘a very significant date for the STU, in that it was its birthday’.

He said the union started very small, with only 600 members back in 1965, but from there it had emerged as the key teachers union in Sarawak, and among the most respected unions in the country.

He said STU had worked together with other unions, local institutions and insurance companies to ensure that its members and their families would benefit in education as well as in welfare.

“The most important network is our partnership with the Education Department, the ministry and both the federal and state governments. It is only through the support, cooperation and efforts from all parties that STU can continue to stay relevant today and safeguard the interests of its members.

“This enables our workforce to remain strong as we continue to play a meaningful role in the development of our state and our country.”

Adding on, Macky said throughout the years, STU had also been working hard in expanding its reach, especially internationally through the Education International (EI) and Asean Council of Teachers (ACT).

“STU is eager to host the the ACT Conference 2021. We are on the move to have the Asean Teachers Exchange Programme too.

“There are a lot to talk about. Just login to our STU Facebook page for further information,” he added.