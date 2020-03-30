‘Viral message on lockdown of Satok villages fake news’

Monday, March 30
KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee yesterday dismissed a viral message about the possible lockdown of Kampung No. 3, 4 and 6 in Satok here, as fake news.

“Kindly be informed that the message that has gone viral on social media as follows is not true,” said the committee in a statement.

The fake message read: ‘Greetings, your cooperation is required. I have been directed by Dato Temenggong to gather data, names of head of households, total number of family members and residents of Kpg No. 3 near Surau Darul Uyuun and its vicinity.

‘You will be having a meeting with (Deputy Chief Minister and JPBN chairman) Datuk Amar Douglas (Uggah Embas) tomorrow about a possible lockdown at Kpg No. 3, 4 and 6.

‘You are required to provide the total number of residents in the mentioned areas to facilitate the delivery of essential goods during the lockdown. Your cooperation is appreciated’.

