Volunteers donate handmade plastic face shields to SUPP Senadin

MIRI: A group of volunteers here contributed handmade clear-plastic face shields to the Senadin branch of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) yesterday.

In receiving the contribution, Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin thanked the volunteers – led by Elvie Chin – for their thoughtfulness.

Lee said the face shields would be utilised by SUPP Senadin members who were on duty throughout the duration of the Movement Control Order (MCO) meant to break the infection chain of Covid-19.

“One of the duties of SUPP Senadin members is distributing free vegetables and fruits to poor and needy families across the Senadin constituency.

“In doing this, they will use the face shields,” said Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman.

Under SUPP Senadin’s arrangement, Lee joined his service team in this free produce-delivery programme, which entered its third day yesterday.

It is disclosed that a total 700kg of vegetables and fruits had been distributed to 704 low-income households at Tudan Phase 2 and Phase 6 areas.

“Senadin constituency is such a big area to cover, but there is no need to be worry as the supply is more than enough.

“We will do our best to provide these fresh green supplies to the targeted households in my constituency,” said the minister, adding that there would be no distribution of supplies today, which is a rest day for the suppliers and the workers of participating vegetable and fruit farms.

“The distribution of fresh produce to the poor households in Senadin throughout the MCO period will resume this Tuesday (March 31),” he said.