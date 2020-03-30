Willie: Over 8,600 households in Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency set to receive essential food aid

KUCHING: Some 8,637 households have been finalised to receive the essential food assistance from Puncak Borneo Parliamentary Service Centre office.

This assistance is to ease the recipients’ burden during the Movement Control Order (MCO) that has been extended until April 14.

Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin said that the essential food assistance amounted to about RM500,000 and he had ordered the goods to be distributed to the people through the Ketua Kaums (KKs) or village representatives.

“The supplier (of the essential food) and our staff have begun the packing since Saturday and the distribution of this food assistance will begin today (Monday).

“I wish to appeal to those who are waiting for these essential food items to be patient as it will take time to deliver them to every village,” Willie, who is also Deputy Minister of Plantations and Commodities, said in a statement today.

On a separate note, Willie also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the timely and thoughtful RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat (Prihatin) Economic Stimulus Package intended to mitigate the adverse effects of the MCO due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak.

He commended the prime minister’s forward initiative that aimed to propel the nation’s economy to a more resilient one capable of withstanding the uncertainties in the global economy.

“It is clear that Prihatin is unmistakable proof that this government is making good on its promise that no Malaysian will be left behind.

“Just as Muhyiddin himself said: ‘This government may not be the government that you voted for. But I want all of you to know that this government cares for you’,” Willie said.