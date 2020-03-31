40-year-old lecturer from Kota Samarahan latest Covid-19 fatality in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) has claimed another life in Sarawak today, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the victim was a 40-year-old lecturer from Kota Samarahan, who had a travel history to Kuala Lumpur.

The latest case marked the eighth Covid-19 fatality in the state.

Dr Sim said the source of the virus in the last two deaths, which were reported yesterday, involving a 47-year-old male in Kuching and a 46-year-old female in Miri, were still being investigated.

At a separate press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Health Director General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah identified the lecturer as an Indonesian, who was admitted at the Sarawak General Hospital on March 20th and died at 1.38am today.

On the number of positive Covid-19 cases, Dr Sim said the state recorded 21 new positive cases today with 20 admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one at Sibu Hospital.

“These have brought the total number of positive cases to 156,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

He said the number of positive cases recorded today was the highest for a single day so far and he attributed this to people responding to the government’s call to come forward for a medical check-up if they had come into contact with Covid-19.

He said the state also recorded 46 new Patient-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases.

“Since yesterday, 93 patients are still in our various hospitals. We have nine in the Intensive care units of which eight are in Sarawak General Hospital and one in Sibu Hospital.

“To date, we have discharged 14 patients. Nine are from SGH, four from Sibu Hospital and one from Miri Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim clarified that the Covid-19 virus that claimed the lives of three family members here was not from a family member who had contracted the virus while on holiday in Italy.

“I never said that the family went to Italy for a holiday, I just said its an Italian strain from someone who went to Italy for a holiday and as a result the family catch the Covid-19,” he said on earlier news reports.

He also said that in that family cluster, 27 family members or relatives had been infected and one was intubated.

The State Disaster Management Committee had reported that a mother and her daughter had died from the virus on March 21, and on March 23, her son had died.