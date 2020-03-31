AIA pays tribute to Covid-19 healthcare frontliners with financial support

KUCHING: AIA Malaysia will be providing financial support to all doctors, nurses and hospital staff working in Ministry of Health (MOH) designated hospitals involved in screening and admitting Covid-19 patients in Malaysia.

The offer is an extension of AIA’s appreciation of the sacrifices and contributions made by the medical community in their line of duty at the frontlines of the virus.

The financial support comes with benefits such as an inconvenience allowance, whereby if a doctor, nurse or hospital staff is diagnosed with Covid-19 when carrying out their duties, they will receive a one-time inconvenience allowance of RM 1,000.

In the unfortunate event that the doctor, nurse or hospital staff passes away due to Covid-19, AIA will provide compassionate relief via an additional lump sum of RM10,000 to be paid to his/her beneficiary.

Ben Ng, chief executive officer of AIA Bhd, said: “The tireless effort and dedication shown by the country’s army of doctors, nurses and hospital staff have been truly selfless.

“These national heroes are the country’s first line of defence in the fight against Covid-19 and we hope that with this contribution, we can help give them and their families peace of mind as they battle on the frontlines against this virus. We sincerely thank all doctors, nurses and hospital staff for the sacrifices they are making in these extraordinarily challenging times. As Malaysians, we are in this battle together and we remain hopeful that we will ride out this storm as one,” he said.

The financial support provided to doctors, nurses and hospital staff is effective from March 1 until June 30, 2020 or when the total fund of RM2 million is fully disbursed (whichever is earlier), with no waiting period.

This comes on the back of AIA’s earlier announcement to provide free additional insurance and takaful coverage to its customers, employees and life planners

The coverage also provides hospitalisation and death benefits as part of AIA’s commitment to continue to look after its customers and people, ensuring that they are always well-protected.