Cock fighting, playing ‘sepak raga’ among antics of MCO defiers

KOTA KINABALU: Being present at a cock fight or playing ‘sepak raga’, were some of the violations of the Movement Control Order (MCO) seen in Sabah, said the state’s police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass.

Zaini said that in the recent cock fighting incident in Ranau, a senior citizen was detained, while nine individuals were arrested in Telupid yesterday for playing sepak raga (also known as ‘sepak takraw’).

Their arrests were among 40 made in the state since the government imposed the MCO effective March 18 to April 14, to contain Covid-19.

“Everyone must follow the order. Don’t think that just because you’re in a rural area, you don’t have to comply,” Zaini told reporters here yesterday.

He said overall, the level of MCO compliance in the state was very good at 95 per cent, with the district of Kota Belud at the top.

“The people of Sabah are reminded to continue to adhere to the MCO and not to leave home without valid reasons,” he said.