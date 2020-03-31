Council: Give employers leeway to deal with wage issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Furniture Council hopes the government could provide some leeway to employers to enable them to deal with the wage issue flexibly amid current economic challenges impacting the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Its president Khoo Yeow Chong said in the short term the SMEs have lost their foreign and domestic markets and would require some time to recover.

“The industry estimates that it will take at least six months to recover, resolve the impact of supply chain shortages and the problem of capital turnover.

“We also hope that the government encourage purchase of domestic products, and encourage citizens spending to stimulate a speedy domestic economic recovery,” he said in a statement.

In addition, Khoo hoped that the government could set up a special committee consisting of industry players in various fields as soon as possible to discuss policies that benefit across the board. The government, he said, should also provide clearer instructions to SMEs regarding when and how to apply relevant aid funds.

It also calls on the government to provide more business stimulus packages and invest in creating more jobs for Malaysians. He added that the government could also waive the levy of foreign workers this year as well as alleviate the burden faced by workers. — Bernama