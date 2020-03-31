Covid-19 death toll in US tops 3,000 – Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON: The death toll from Covid-19 in the United States has topped 3,000, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

As of 9.30 pm Eastern Time on Monday (0130 GMT on Tuesday), the United States has reported more than 163,000 confirmed cases, with 3,008 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported based on data from an interactive map from the CSSE.

Across the country, New York State has both the most cases and the most deaths, with over 67,000 and 1,200 respectively, according to the update.

Globally, more than 784,000 infections have been reported, with 37,638 deaths, while more than 165,000 people have recovered from the disease. – Bernama