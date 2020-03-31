Covid-19: Malaysia records six more deaths, 140 new cases – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 140 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country as at noon today, bringing cumulative cases to 2,766.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said six more deaths due to the pandemic were recorded from noon yesterday, which brings the death toll to 43 or 1.55 per cent of the total cases.

“The 38th death (case 2269) was a 48-year-old Malaysian woman who had a history of high blood pressure and was a contact of case 2750.

“She was admitted to the Tuanku Jaafar Hosptal, Negeri Sembilan on March 25 and died at 4.04 pm yesterday (March 30),” he told the daily press conference to update on the Covid-19 situation in the country, here this afternoon. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —