Covid-19: Muhyiddin visits MAEPS low-risk patient quarantine & treatment centre

SERDANG: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday visited the Quarantine and Treatment Centre for low-risk Covid-19 patients at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here.

The prime minister was accompanied by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Ministry of Health (MOH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Muhyiddin, who arrived at the centre at 5.45 pm, spent almost an hour being briefed and touring the centre, which was successfully prepared for operations by various government agencies, under the coordination of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), within three days.

Met after the visit, Dr Adham told reporters that the centre was the brainchild of the prime minister himself to prepare for any possibility of a drastic surge in the number of Covid-19 infections.

“We will treat Covid-19 positive patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms here,” he said.

The centre has the capacity to place up to 600 patients at any one time and it will be coordinated by Nadma with the cooperation of the MOH, the Armed Forces, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force, the Social Welfare Department and the Public Works Department.

Among others, it will provide clinical services, Covid-19 wards, resuscitation areas to stabilise patients during emergencies, as well as ambulance, pharmacy and pathology laboratory services.

Facilities for patients include beds, tables and chairs, lockers, television, lounges, WIFI access, computers, surau, closed-circuit television (CCTV), toilets and baths, changing rooms and rest areas.

For those on duty, there are nurse stations, treatment/resuscitation room, rest areas, changing rooms and baths, including for the ‘donning and doffing’ of personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as meeting and seminar rooms. — Bernama