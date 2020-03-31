Covid-19: People’s attitude determines duration of MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The rate of public compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) is now at 97 per cent, not the full percentage that the government wants to achieve to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

There are still people who insist on hanging out in coffee shops and other public places, even violating the traffic rules imposed during the MCO.

The most common reason given is that they are going out to buy food. But is it really necessary to go out four times a day to forage for food?

Today is the 14th day the MCO has been imposed, and there are two more weeks for Malaysians to improve their compliance rate. And the way for them to do this is by disciplining themselves to ‘stay at home’, and venture out only when it is absolutely necessary.

Today too, the MCO is expected to go into the second stage, with sterner action taken against those who violate it, and hopefully it would not be extended beyond April 14, as warned by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently.

Yesterday, the government began the Covid-19 Public Sanitation Operations throughout the country, involving hotspot locations which are Red Zones and Orange Zones, in a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, the local authorities, and solid waste management concession companies.

Besides the MCO, this is a serious effort by the government to eradicate Covid-19, where as at noon yesterday, 156 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 2,626, with 37 deaths.

The disinfecting process has already been carried out by various state governments, with focus on high-risk areas. — Bernama