Covid-19: Sanitisation of major areas in Kuching enters second day

KUCHING: The authorities were seen carrying out the sanitisation of public places at major areas around the city today to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Personnel from the Fire and Safety Department (Bomba), Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Ministry of Health (MoH) carried out the sanitisation works at various areas surrounding the Good News Fellowship church building at Green Heights here at around 10am this morning.

said the target for today and in days to come will cover mostly public places.

“This operation will continue in the following days during the Movement Control Period (MCO) and we will try to finalise the schedule today and will keep the public updated on the sanitisation process,” said Sarawak Bomba Assistant Director (Operations) Tiong Ling Hii when met during the operation this morning.

He explained that residents in the area had been informed of the operation and the agencies had received a positive response from them and that they understood its purpose.

“We want to give confidence to the public, to show them that government has expedited efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

He also added that throughout Sarawak, the sanitisation operation would concentrate on dense areas like Kuching (which is categorised as a Red Zone), Miri, Bintulu, Sibu and including Sarikei.

“It does not include all areas but concentrates in areas where before this, there were patients found positive with Covid-19,” he said.

The country has another 14 more days to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO), with the possibility that there will be stricter directives imposed.

“We urge the public to stay at home and help the government to curb Covid-19 by doing so,” he added.