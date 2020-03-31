Dr Rundi: Committee mulling 2 more locations as Covid-19 quarantine centres in Bintulu

BINTULU: The Bintulu Divisional Disaster Management Committee is looking at adding two more locations in Bintulu as Covid-19 quarantine centres – Mara Skills Institute (IKM) Bintulu and Advanced Technology Training Centre (Adtec) Bintulu.

Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said they are also proposing to use any available budget hotel as a quarantine centre to ensure individuals are placed separately in a room.

Dr Rundi told this to reporters after attending the Bintulu Divisional Disaster Management Committee meeting and Covid-19 briefing chaired by Bintulu Resident Jack Aman Luat at Bintulu Resident’s Office yesterday.

He said as of yesterday, based on information from Ministry of Health, Bintulu has recorded five positive cases of Covid-19, with 12 people being quarantined at Similajau National Park.

Dr Rundi said during the briefing, he was also informed by the police that they are doing their level best to enforce the movement control order (MCO) in Bintulu.

“From my observation I can see many vehicles on the road and I was told by the Bintulu police chief (Supt Zulkipli Suhaili) that Bintulu has many essential services still operating compared to other divisions,” he said.

However, he said the police had assured that they would continue to ensure people do not flout the MCO.

“For people from rural areas, for example, for safety reason they can be accompanied by another passenger but the law is very clear to only allow only one person to go out to buy food and other essential items,” he added.

Dr Rundi stressed that there is no other way to break the chain of infection except by fully complying with the MCO and through social distancing.

He also said there is a need to enhance the medical facilities of hospitals in the state.

“I would like to thank all our front liners for their hard work in fighting against the spread of Covid-19.

“Now it is up to us to give our full cooperation during this MCO period for another two weeks,” he said.

He admitted that many people are directly affected economically by the MCO but stressed there is a need for the people to follow strictly the MCO which has been extended to April 14.

He said the Welfare Department (JKM) had been tasked to coordinate the distribution of aid to the people on the ground.

“There is also a suggestion to utilise the village security and development committees, village chiefs and longhouse chiefs but the JKM will be responsible to coordinate the distribution,” he said.

He informed that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) must go through JKM for distribution of food and other assistance to those affected by the MCO.

Commenting on his role, Dr Rundi said he would not take over the role of the Divisional Disaster Management Committee but he would assist to facilitate the distribution of assistance particularly to the rural areas.

“The world is now in crisis, this virus will affect everyone and that is why we need the full support of the people,” he said.

During the event, Dr Rundi donated a total of 300 pieces of face shields to Bintulu

Hospital to be used by the front liners.