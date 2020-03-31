Dr Sim: Sarawak to stick with 7pm to 7am time restriction for MCO

KUCHING: Sarawak will not be following the new nationwide time restriction of 8pm to 8am for all businesses during the second phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the state will stick to its own 12-hour daily restriction, which is from 7pm to 7am.

“This decision is in view of the fact that if we were to change, it could result in confusion among the public and disruption to the operations of businesses especially those in the logistics and transportation sectors,” he told a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

Nevertheless, he said regardless of what time restriction is imposed, the objective in the country remains the same.

“We want people to stay at home. This will allow us to stop further transmission of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, he said the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) is currently looking to set up more quarantine centres in Kuching.

“The Amiruddin Baki Education Leadership and Management Training Institute, the LHDN Academy and Royal Custom and Excise Academy here are being proposed to cope with any eventuality,” he said.

At present, Kuching’s Covid-19 quarantine facilities are located at Institute for Rural Advancement (Infra) Sarawak Campus, National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) Sarawak and Tun Abdul Razak Teachers Training Institute.