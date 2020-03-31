Experienced banker to represent Sabah in EAC

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Alliance Bank Berhad Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bridget Lai, has been appointed as a member of the Economic Action Council (EAC) after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, yesterday.

With over 35 years of experience in the global banking and finance industry and her fight for gender equality, particularly for women in the workplace, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said Lai, who was recommended based on her vast experience and first-hand knowledge of the Sabah economy, is the best candidate to represent the state in the EAC.

Lai, a Sino-Kadazan from Penampang, holds many firsts, among them, being the first Malaysian woman to hold the Head of Consumer Banking position with Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia, and the first woman in Malaysia to hold the position as Global Head of Distribution for Standard Chartered Group. She was the second woman CEO in Malaysia.

“I have confidence in her and believe that with her vast banking experience, she will excel and make an enormous contribution to discussions and decision making on the national economy,” said Ongkili.