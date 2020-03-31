Father John Chia dies aged 49 of severe pneumonia, multiple organ failure

MIRI: Catholics here mourned the loss of Reverend Father John Chia Fu Hin, one of the first graduates of the Miri Diocesan Seminary, who died today at 10:07am at Bintulu Hospital.

Bishop Richard Ng said Chia, 49, had died of multiple organ failure. He had tested negative for Covid-19 prior to his passing.

“Father John was admitted to Bintulu Hospital on Sunday, March 29. He was feeling unwell for the past two weeks with loss of appetite.

“He was treated at the health clinic in Sg Asap but did not improve. Consequently he was transferred to Bintulu Hospital on March 29 and diagnosed with severe pneumonia. Sadly he passed away this morning,” Ng told The Borneo Post today.

Chia was born in Kampung Medait, Limbang to Stephen Chia and Doreen Aba and was the second child of three boys.

He had entered the Miri Diocesan Seminary in 1990 and graduated in 1996 and subsequently on the same year was ordained deacon on Dec 8 in Bintulu and was ordained as a priest on May 1, 1997 in Limbang by Bishop Anthony Lee.

He served in St Michael’s Parish, Batu Niah from 1997 to 1999 and in St Edmund’s Parish, Limbang from 2000 to 2005. He was sent to Rome to study Liturgy at S. Anselmo Institute and graduated in 2008.

Upon his return, he headed the Liturgy Commission and was appointed to the following parishes: St Anthony’s Parish, Bintulu from 2008 to 2012, St Edmund’s Parish, Limbang from 2013 to 2016 and Holy Cross Parish, Sg Asap, Belaga from 2016 up to the present.

“Father John will be remembered as a hardworking and cheerful priest with a deep love for the people. He was constantly visiting the people in the longhouses and villages in the parishes he served to provide pastoral care and the sacraments. He was well versed in several languages and was close to the people,” said Ng.

He added that Chia was also popular with the youth and reached out to them through his motivational talks, songs and music.

“On behalf of the clergy, religious and faithful of the diocese, I offer my deepest condolence to the family of Fr John for their great loss. No words can adequately express our sorrow and shock at his sudden passing,” he said.