Four in Sandakan jailed for defying Movement Control Order

SANDAKAN: Two men and two women were sentenced to seven days of imprisonment, in default, RM4,000 fine for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) by a Magistrate’s Court here yesterday.

S Mohd Sharul, Syaid Abdul, Nazirah Nazer and Nurfauzah Alajabarani pleaded guilty before magistrate Suhaila Selag for the offence that falls under Section 22 of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

All the accused failed to pay RM4,000 fine and would be imprisoned for seven days.

Another accused, Joe Lee Juu Dert, was sentenced to three months of imprisonment and RM6,000 fine for obstructing the work of police officers, and four months of imprisonment and RM1,500 fine for reckless driving.

Joe pleaded guilty to both charges which fall under Section 186 of Penal Code (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions) and Section 279 of the same code (rash driving).

Meanwhile, Idwin Abing and Ali Osman Isnali pleaded not guilty to a charge of defying MCO under Section 22 of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988. Both the accused were released on RM4,500 bail, and case management date is set on May 11, 2020.

Sandakan District Police Chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin has urged the public to obey MCO and traffic rules despite fewer vehicles on the road now.

Police roadblocks are divided into two zones: zone A from Sandakan town to Mile 4 and from Sandakan town to Batu Sapi, and zone B from Mile 5 onwards.

Azhar said that people living in Mile 5, 6, 6, and 8 are advised to buy their essential items in supermarkets nearby and avoid going to town.

“There are supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and markets at these areas; people here do not need to go to town. If this happens, the police will order them to turn back. Only those with urgent matter such as seeking for medical treatment would be allowed to pass,” he said.

The police have also added another roadblock at Jalan Lintas Utara (near Nasalim roundabout) to ensure that all the community members obey the MCO.