Four new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded an additional four positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total now to 201.

Three of the new cases were reported in Tawau while one was in Kota Kinabalu.

Tawau remains the district with the highest number of cases at 60, followed by Lahad Datu with 34 and Kota Kinabalu with 29.

Meanwhile, two more patients have been discharged bringing the total to 11 in Sabah.

Nationwide, a total of 2,626 Covid-19 cases have been recorded so far, with the highest number in Selangor (672 cases), followed by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (396) and Johor (333).