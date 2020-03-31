Head of State donates medical equipment to SGH, food packs to frontliners

KUCHING: Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud has donated RM120,500 worth of medical equipment to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The contribution to SGH comprises a unit of portable ultrasound linear probe, five units of anti-deep vein thrombosis (DVT) devices, two units of fibre-optic scopes, and two units of syringe pumps – all meant to help in treating the patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Taib’s private secretary Datu Mustapa Han presented the equipment to SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung and its Anaesthesiology Department head Dr Teo Shu Ching at the Sarawak Head of State Office here yesterday.

In addition, Taib also donated 700 packets of food and mineral waters to Sarawak police headquarters, meant to be distributed to their personnel, as well as members of the armed forces and the People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela), who are on duty during the present movement control order (MCO) period.

In his message to Sarawakians, Taib called upon all to adhere strictly to the MCO and help break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

He also advised everyone against believing and spreading all the fake news that had been spreading across various social media platforms.