KGBS: Immediate funding needed to enhance Internet access, basic amenities in many schools

SIBU: Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) is calling upon the federal government, through the Education Ministry, to set aside immediately the allocation for the upgrading of Internet accessibility and also basic amenities such as electricity and treated water supply in schools.

According to KGBS president Ahmad Malie, there are many schools that have yet to have these amenities.

“KGBS is confident with such infrastructures, it would enliven the education atmosphere that is more comprehensive and inclusive in these schools, which will eventually elevate their academic performance further.

“This is the situation that has been keenly awaited by the education fraternity in Sarawak, in efforts driving towards excellence in performance and a better future,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On this, Ahmad commended Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Chief Minister of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for establishing a solid understanding and combination slated for the interest of all Malaysians generally, and Sarawak, in particular.

Adding on, he said the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package announced by Muhyiddin last Friday, also included repair works on dilapidated schools in Sabah and Sarawak under an allocation of RM350 million.

He said this announcement was further strengthened by the support from the Sarawak government, which also announced allocation of RM1 billion for the same intention.

“This shows the compatibility of both leaders (Muhyiddin and Abang Johari) to drive the country’s development from the education standpoint,” said Ahmad.

In this regard, he hoped that both leaders would continue to strengthen the country’s development, especially those that involved education infrastructure in Sarawak.

“Furthermore, this solid understanding and combination will speed up the pace of rebuilding and repair works on the dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

“This is because works to rebuild and repair these dilapidated schools have been long planned by the

state.

“Therefore, KGBS hopes that the projects concerned would be realised speedily so that the teaching fraternity and also the school-children could enjoy the good infrastructures, like those in other schools,” he added.