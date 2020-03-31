King, Queen forgo Royal Emoluments for six months

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have decided to forgo their Royal Emoluments for six months from March.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said this was to ease the burden of the government in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, and also in line with the Cabinet’s decision to cut the prime minister, ministers and deputy ministers’ salaries for two months with the money to be channelled to the Covid-19 Fund.

“This reflects the concern of Their Majesties on the latest developments of the pandemic and the financial situation of the country,” he said in a statement today. – Bernama

