MACC receives complaint on former minister’s possession of large sum of cash

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has received complaints on the possession of a large sum of cash money believed to belong to a former minister as reported by the media yesterday.

MACC in a statement today said based on the complaint, MACC has opened an investigation paper to probe the complaints under MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, in Petaling Jaya, police today took the statements of six individuals to assist investigations into the missing money from the house of former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the process of taking statements from all of them was conducted at Petaling Jaya police headquarters at about 12 noon today.

He said the identities of those who had their statements taken could not be revealed.

“Further investigations on the case are being carried out,” he told reporters when observing a roadblock operation at Persiaran Surian here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that a sum of about RM250,000 kept in a safe at the residence of the former minister in Petaling Jaya was reported missing on Saturday.

The report mentioned the Muar MP became aware of the loss of the cash money at about 7 pm after the last time he opened the safe on March 13 or 14. – Bernama