Malaysians returning from overseas will be quarantined

PUTRAJAYA: All Malaysians returning from overseas must undergo a 14-day quarantine at a place to be designated by the government, with effect from April 3.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said as soon as the returnees arrive at the airport, they will be transported by bus to the quarantine centre, and will undergo screening by health ministry personnel.

“Therefore, I advise all family members not to go to the airport to greet your loved ones who are returning, as they will be taken directly to the quarantine centre,” he said at a press conference here today.

Ismail Sabri said that apart from undergoing health screening at the quarantine centre, the returnees will need to comply with standard operating procedures established by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry.

The minister also said that while the government was aware that many Malaysians overseas wished to return home, the government was advising them to stay put to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We advise our citizens overseas, such as students, who have places to stay in the respective countries where they are, to remain there if possible.

“Many countries have seen a rise in Covid-19 cases because of citizens returning from abroad. If we look at Wuhan for example, where the authorities managed to contain Covid-19, it is understood that later, when citizens started returning home from abroad, there was a resurgence of cases,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said within the next two days, the government would ensure that necessary arrangements, including transportation, would be put in place for the returnees who will be quarantined.

“A state government has already agreed to make ready 100 buses free-of-charge, and such, and we are in discussions with relevant parties,” he added. – Bernama