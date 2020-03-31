Man arrested in Bandar Baru Semariang for allegedly insulting authorities on social media for MCO

KUCHING: A man from Bandar Baru Semariang has been arrested for allegedly insulting the authorities for carrying out enforcement related to the Movement Control Order (MCO) on social media.

Kuching police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said the 23-year-old suspect was arrested at his house at around 10.40am this morning.

According to Awang Din, the suspect was arrested a police report was received complaining about his posts that allegedly were insulting towards the authorities that went viral yesterday.

“His post and his dissatisfaction with the MCO as well as insults towards the police, the army and Rela members went viral on social media,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the suspect who works with a water filter company will be remanded for further investigation.

The investigation will be investigated under Section 505 (b) for causing public fear or panic or for any civilian that provides up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine if convicted.

Apart from that, he said that the suspect will also be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for spreading false statements and threatening others.

“If convicted, he could be fined up to RM50,000 and face imprisonment, “he said.