Man nabbed at police roadblock after presenting badly-altered Mykad

SIBU: Police arrested a man during a roadblock here last Saturday after they discovered that he had altered a MyKad that he had found, to pass off as his own after having lost his own identity card.

The 36-year-old from Sarikei was cycling along Jalan Channel around 9am when he was stopped by police manning a roadblock. He was advised to return home the soonest so as not to breach the Movement Control Order (MCO).

When asked to produce his MyKad, the man handed over a badly-altered ‘identity card’ which had its original photo, MyKad number, name and address scratched out, and replaced instead with glued strips of paper on which he had handwritten his own particulars.

The man then explained to the police personnel that he had lost his MyKad some time back, but did not have the money to get a replacement made.

Instead, he chose to alter a MyKad that he had found later – coincidentally belonging to someone from Sarikei as well – and treated it as his own personal document.

Police arrested him on the spot and brought him to the station for further investigation, which confirmed that the man was indeed from Sarikei.