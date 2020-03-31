MCO: No mass detention of offenders in lock-ups – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Those arrested for breaching the Movement Control Order (MCO) will not be crammed into lock-ups, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that according to procedure, those arrested at roadblocks would be taken to the police station, where they would be slapped with compounds or released on police bail while waiting for their investigation papers to be sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

“Our standard operating procedure also requires social distancing of one metre, so it is not logical for us to cram them into lock-ups.

“They will be allowed to go home and be charged in court (later) or straight away compounded at the police station,” he added.

He said this at a press conference after attending a special meeting on Covid-19 with Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers, which was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin here today. – Bernama

