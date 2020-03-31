MCO: Soon Koh to reach out to 2,600 needy families in his constituency

KUCHING: Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh will be reaching out to 2,600 needy families in his constituency starting today in light of the extended Movement Control Order (MCO).

Wong, who is also Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president, commended PSB Bawang Assan Branch Bumiputera Committee for its commitment to make sure a successful delivery of essential goods to those needy families in the next couple of days.

“Even though I am no longer part of the present government and have no access to the Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund, I remain dedicated to helping the 2,600 families within my means,” he said in a press statement today.

Although Wong is certain that the government would be distributing essential goods to the rural folks, but during this time of crisis, he is trying his level best to help his constituents especially those from over 100 longhouses in his constituency.

Wong pledged that the delivery of essential goods including rice, cooking oil, sugar and instant noodles would be done in compliance with the MCO.

He said similar assistance would be extended to some 2,000 Chinese families in his constituency some time later.

The areas in his constituency that will be receiving essential goods are Sungai Bidut, Engilo, Sungai Sadit, Empawah and Pradom.

The MCO was supposed to end today, but has been further extended for another two weeks until April 14.