MCO: SUPP branches in Kuching helping the needy apply for essential food supplies

KUCHING: Six Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) branches in the city have been helping needy families and individuals apply for essential food supplies from the state Welfare Department during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The branches are SUPP Padungan, SUPP Pending, SUPP Batu Lintang, SUPP Kota Sentosa, SUPP Batu Kawa and SUPP Batu Kitang.

As of March 29, they had jointly submitted 13,500 names to the Resident’s Office, said SUPP Woman chief Kho Teck Wan in a press statement today.

Kho said the mentioned party branches are still helping those in need with submission of names to the Resident Office.

“If you are in need of food supplies or know of someone who needs food during the MCO period, please contact our representatives of various branches,” she added.

For SUPP Padungan branch, call Jong Yean Pin at 016-8864855, Bong Lian Huan (012-8978181), Stanley Lau (016-5243519), Iu Cho Heng (019-8885363) or KK Suib (013-8096003).

SUPP Pending branch can be reached by calling Tan Kai at 013-8085165, Milton Foo (012-8868682), Kho Teck Wan (012-8331699) or Chong Teck Miaw (012-8814980).

To reach SUPP Batu Lintang branch, call Sih Hua Tong at 013-8112168, Kapitan Chong Piang Men (016-8099250), Pemanca John Tambie (013-8369822), Penghulu Giam Ann Kee (019-8605469), Penghulu Lucy Lingam (016-5256514), Penghulu Alex Pui (019-8162030), Penghulu Gunting (019-4538546), Lim Swee Chiaw (019-8861666), Kapitan Tan Keng Yew (016-8867733), Chai Siaw Fong (012-8483266), Katherine Voon (012-8996244), Law Seng Kwang (010-9824875) or Kueh Siaw Foong (013-8034168).

For SUPP Kota Sentosa branch, call Wilfred Yap at 019-8887688, Philip Liaw (016-8611233), Helen Tan (016-8984679), Lee Jun Choi (019-8292795), Yeo Eng Kuang (019-8896918), Penghulu Lai Boon Khee (012-8882278), Kapitan Lee Tho Fung (019-8596695), Kapitan Chai Yong Liang (019-8290711), Kapitan Wong Ka Chuang (019-8193896), Kapitan Voon Boon Min (014-2084406) or Penghulu Jakup Buan (017-8461357).

Those who need help from SUPP Batu Kitang branch can call Lo Khere Chiang at (013-8188088), Penghulu Lim Eng Huat (019-817 0317), Penghulu Sabtuyah (019-8393781), Penghulu Thian Sing Hwa (012-8086996), Moliadi (013-8465535), Amy Tnay (016-8880060), Jong Thian Keong (013-8029061) or Lee Chia Soon (016-7226812).

To get assistance from SUPP Batu Kawa branch, call Bong Yi Sien at 010-6669216 or Lucas Tan (016-8627283).