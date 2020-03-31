Miri authorities determining source of Covid-19 infection that killed 46-year-old woman

MIRI: The Miri Division Disaster Management committee is doing all it can to identify the source of the infection that resulted in the death of a 46-year-old woman here yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the state to seven thus far.

The committee in a statement today said all the close contacts of the said individual have been interviewed and none exhibit symptoms at the moment, while further laboratory tests will be done for these identified close contacts.

“The management of the individual’s workplace has been instructed to perform disinfection and cleaning activities in accordance to Ministry of Health guidelines and it is being carried out as we speak,” said the committee’s secretariat.

Sarawak recorded two more Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the death toll to seven in the state with a total of 135 positive cases.

According to State Disaster Committee Chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, the 46-year-old woman had a history of high blood pressure and autoimmune disease and had passed away at Miri Hospital at 9.02 am yesterday.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin also advised Mirians to practice social distancing by staying at least 1-meter apart from each other and to practice good hygiene.

Those that develop symptoms common to Covid-19 they should immediately approach the nearest health facilities such as government health clinics and hospital for risk factor screening.

Meanwhile, the committee also urged the public not to share or spread viral messages, reports, pictures and unverified claims of the deceased to respect the family’s privacy and to allow the respective technical agencies to perform their duties to control the Covid-19 situation in Miri.