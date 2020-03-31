Nurseries in dilemma over discount requests

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Childcare Services Association (PPTS) has appealed for parents’ understanding that operators have financial obligations to meet even during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period and the monthly fee will help keep the nurseries open.

PPTS president Hajah Nabsia Hj Yunus (pic) said parents have been asking nurseries to give discounts on the monthly fee for April since the MCO has been extended for another two weeks till April 14.

Upon discussion, she said members of the association have agreed not to offer discounts given the uncertainty as to whether the MCO would be further extended.

Nabsia said nursery operators were feeling disheartened by the parents’ requests because the temporary suspension of the childcare services was a directive from the government, not done on purpose by the nurseries.

“Operators are facing a dilemma when parents ask for discounts because employers are still expected to pay their staff full salaries during the MCO.”

If the MCO is further extended after April 14, some smaller nurseries may have to close shop, she lamented.

Nurseries, or taska, are childcare centres for children below four years old. There are about 170 nurseries that are members of PPTS, collectively employing around 1,000 teachers.

Nabsia said most nurseries only earn a small profit margin, unlike larger nurseries established by churches or Chinese chambers of commerce that were managed by a board of governors.

She said managing a private nursery was not easy and the revenue was just enough to break even.

She added staff expenses constituted a major part of the expenditure.

Nabsia explained that childcare service providers have to comply with the Childcare Centre Act 1984, particularly on the ratio of staff to children. For instance, the ratio of staff to children under one year old at childcare centres is one to three; and one to five for children between one to three years old. For three to four-year-olds, the ratio is one teacher to 10 children.

And starting January this year, she said the minimum wage has been increased to RM1,200.

“We have discussed among ourselves in the association about the requests on reducing the monthly fee.

“However, we do not know for certain when the MCO will end. If the order is extended again, what will happen to us?

“So we have agreed not to give discounts on the monthly fees.”

Nabsia said some parents have complained about having to pay the fees in full on social media even though they were also getting full salary and incentives from the government.

“We hope parents will realize in these four weeks (MCO) that looking after young children is not easy.

“Our teachers and staff have to be present all the time because we are dealing with human beings.

“Providing childcare services is not a good business to venture into but we do it because we love children and we like to work with children.”

In a way, she said nurseries are helping parents by looking after their children.

“Treat us as your family member.

“We are always there for their children when they need us. Now we need them to help us in sustaining our nurseries, which will benefit them in the future.”

If parents refused to pay, she said some nurseries would have to close down, meaning parents have to go through the trouble of finding another childcare provider that may be located further away.

She added that most nursery operators were not entitled to the Wage Subsidy Programme under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package as well, due to the condition that employers have to show they have experienced 50 percent loss since January this year, which might only apply to newly established nurseries.

“We understand the problems faced by parents but they are getting full salary and incentives from the government.

“Private nurseries are not getting anything.

“Parents should discuss their requests nicely with the principals.”

On another note, Nabsia said some nurseries communicated with the children via video call or video recording of tutors doing activities.

She said members of the association have also discussed about the possibility of e-learning if the MCO was extended.