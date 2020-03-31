Overwhelming response to blood donation drive

MIRI: Public response to the call to donate blood has been overwhelming, with about 100 people turning up to register, out of which 81 were successful, after the MRC Training Institute here was turned into as a static donation venue last week.

Blood Donors Recruitment Committee deputy chairman Karambir Singh revealed that the number was recorded in three days (Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday), and expressed hope that more would turn up in the following weeks.

“The blood supply had reached a dangerously low level with increasing usage but low collection since mobile donation campaigns were halted after the MCO (movement control order) was enforced on March 18 due to Covid-19.

“Considering that mobile donations contributed about 70 per cent of all the blood collected for Miri Hospital Blood Bank, it is important that quick action is taken. Hence, Miri Red Crescent District has stepped forward to fill a void in the blood donation collection,” said Karambir.

As many are hesitant to go to the hospital (to donate), MRC therefore set up an alternative static donation centre at the training institute, he added.

The MRC training institute opens for blood donation on Wednesdays from 8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3.30pm, and from 8.30am to 2.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

On behalf of the committee, Karambir thanked MRC Miri deputy chairman Datuk Lee Kim Shin for facilitating the set-up of the alternate centre.

“As chairman of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee, Lee has helped by enabling blood donors to go through roadblocks by showing the blood donor booklet.

“We need more people to continue coming forward and those with enquiries can contact me at 016-878 5500 for more information,” said Karambir.

Meanwhile, chairman of Miri Hospital Visitors Board, Peter Hee, assured that donating blood at Miri Hospital is safe and the medical staffs handling the blood donation are not handling Covid-19 patients.

“The new standard operating procedure is already in place to ensure the safety of donors and medical staffs. Thus, they (donors) shouldn’t be too worried when they come to donate at Miri Hospital.”

Hee added that six parking spaces are designated for blood donors; hence, they need not worry about the availability of parking space.

First time donors who do not have the donation booklet can contact Miri Blood Bank at 085-416 657 to make clarification for blood donation.