Prihatin a timely move by govt — Senior lecturer

KUCHING: The Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) is timely as many Malaysians face financial hardship due to the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) pandemic, said Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) Faculty of Syariah and Law senior lecturer Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

“Many people in the country are unable to go to work and make income for themselves and for their family for coming days and weeks due to the spread of Covid-19 and Movement Control Order (MCO) by the government.

“Through Prihatin, assistance will be given to the people in order to reduce their financial burden temporarily,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Muzaffar said although the amount of assistance announced was not a lot to some people, at least it could help people address financial hardship until the pandemic is over.

He noted that almost all in the country would receive some benefits from Prihatin, adding that the most effected in the country like farmers, fishermen, students and others would also receive some assistance.

He said it is important for the government to ensure all the targeted groups and individuals would receive their respective assistance.

The government must strictly ensure that there will be no leakage in delivering and distributing all the assistance, he added.

Muzaffar asserted that each ministry must take its responsibility to ensure all the allocated assistance was delivered and distributed accordingly.

“Every delivery and distribution of the stimulus package assistance to the people must be properly recorded and kept as future reference,” he said.

In the past, he said Malaysians “have been exposed to many shocking and depressing stories involving misappropriation of public funds, criminal breach of trust, and corruption committed by the public servants themselves”.

“Such criminal acts not only tarnish the name of the government but also affect public confidence towards the government and the country entirely.

“It is very sad to read reports and hear news about millions and even billions of the public money have been handled wrongly and unprofessionally by a few irresponsible people and government servants,” he lamented.

Muzaffar said the government may consider setting up an independent agency to monitor the spending of the allocated Prihatin fund.

The government should also take note of the reports released by the Auditor General over wastage and mishandling of public fund by certain government agencies in the previous years and find solutions to deal with them, he pointed out.

“It is crucial to remember that the government’s money is also the people’s money, the government has been trusted by the people to ensure the money is properly handled, delivered and distributed accordingly for the benefits of the people amidst the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced Prihatin totalling RM250 billion to help the people cushion the impact resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total, some RM128 billion would be channelled for the people’s wellbeing, RM100 billion for the business community including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and RM2 billion to further strengthen the country’s economy.

Prior to Prihatin, a sum of RM20 billion had already been allocated on Feb 27 to stimulate the country’s economy.