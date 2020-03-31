Relief measures cushion credit profile of Islamic banks

KUCHING: The rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and its far-reaching effects on the domestic and global economy, are anticipated to dampen credit demand and affect the performance of Islamic banks this year.

RAM Ratings Bhd (RAM) maintained a stable outlook on the Malaysian Islamic banking sector on account of the industry’s sturdy fundamentals, although it cautioned that Islamic banks will face heightened uncertainties and challenges in the still-evolving economic landscape.

“Taking into account our expectation of a steep moderation of economic growth, the financing growth of Islamic banks is expected to decline to below five per cent in fiscal 2020, from 8.3 per cent in 2019,” RAM’s co-head of financial institution ratings, Sophia Lee, explained in a statement.

Islamic banks’ asset quality remains healthy although its gross impaired financing (GIF) ratio edged up to 1.4 per cent as at end-December 2019 (end-December 2018: 1.3 per cent) due to a couple of lumpy corporate accounts.

The system’s credit cost ratio declined to an annualised 17bps in 9M 2019 (2018: 22 bps), aided by non-recurring items of a few banks. Excluding the affected banks, credit cost ratio would stand at a higher 27bps.

“The reported asset quality indicators of Islamic banks should stay manageable in 2020, chiefly supported by the recent financial relief measures initiated by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) in response to the outbreak,” RAM’s Co-Head of Financial Institution Ratings Wong Yin Ching said.

“That said, these indicators may not be reflective of the actual credit quality of the Islamic banking system. We are mindful that default incidences and provisioning needs may rise next year if borrowers’ weaknesses stretch beyond the six-month moratorium.”

In light of BNM’s announcement, Malaysian banks will be granting an automatic moratorium on all financing repayments (except credit card balances) by individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for six months, with effect from April 1, 2020, benefitting around 70 per cent of the Islamic banking industry’s total financing.

Banks will also convert credit card balances into term loans for cardholders who have failed to meet minimum repayments consecutively for the last three months while facilitating requests from corporates for deferments or restructuring.

Meanwhile, liquidity of Islamic banks is still comfortable, with the industry’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) clocking in at 151 per cent as at end-January 2020. As part of the regulatory relief measures, banks are allowed to operate below the minimum LCR threshold of 100 per cent given the reduction in cashflow during the moratorium period.

BNM will also continue to supply daily ringgit liquidity to banks via various tools under its open market operations. Growth of customer funding (deposits and investment accounts, up 8.5 per cent) kept pace with overall financing growth in 2019, although parental funding and liquidity support in the form of restricted profit-sharing investment accounts and interbank funding remained important for Islamic banks.

RAM foresees headwinds to earnings, given further margin pressure subsequent to the twin Overnight Policy Rate cuts in early 2020 and higher credit costs expected going forward.

Islamic banks continued to boast healthy financing-loss buffers, as reflected in the system’s strong common equity tier-1 capital ratio of 13.6 per cent as at end-January 2020.

In addition, the GIF coverage ratio — including regulatory reserves — of the sector was a sturdy 116 per cent as at end-September 2019.