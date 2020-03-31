RM250,000 stolen from Syed Saddiq’s home

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman lost RM250,000 after the cash was believed to have been stolen from his house in Petaling Jaya on Saturday.

In the 7 pm incident, the money, which the Muar MP said was last seen on March 13 or 14, was kept in a steel safe box.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal confirmed that police had received a report over the theft.

“A domestic helper is under custody to facilitate investigations under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft,” he said. – Bernama