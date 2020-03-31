Sabah seeks 10 China experts

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government is trying to get the Covid-19 experts from China to Sabah as soon as possible, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Shafie told a press conference on Monday that State Secretary cum chairman of the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre, Datuk Safar Untong, will be going to Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday to discuss the matter and get approval to allow the experts to come to Sabah.

“I was made to understand by the Consul General yesterday that the experts have arrived in Malaysia and I have been in touch with the federal authorities to send some of them to Sabah as Covid-19 cases in the state are increasing quite fast.

“We are requesting for at least 10 experts to be sent to Sabah and if approved, they will be based in UMS where there is a laboratory they can use to assist us. We need to be prepare for the eventuality that the number of Covid-19 cases in the state will spike,” Shafie said.

Speaking in a press conference after chairing a security council meeting on the Covid-19 situation in Sabah, Shafie said the National Disaster Management Agency will be coordinating the sending of the experts here.

The experts, he said will be able to train the relevant quarters in Sabah about combating Covid-19.

Earlier, eight agencies received RM1 million food aid for frontliners. The recipients were the police, State Health Department, Army, APM, Rela, ESSCom, Customs Department and Immigration Department.

The Chief Minister also said the Disaster Operation Controlling Centres (PKOB) will be activated in every Sabah district in managing the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and addressing the Covid-19 situation.

Shafie said all district officers have been instructed to activate the PKOB and the respective district security committees, as preparations, in the event of sudden increase in Covid-19 cases.

He said each district office should also ensure that situation is kept under control and to continue with enforcement activities, so that residents in the respective areas abide by the MCO ruling, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The district office must also ensure that the food supply aid reaches people at the grassroots soon, especially while the MCO is being enforced.

“We (Sabah government) want the people to receive sufficient food supply during this period so that they will stay home and remain calm,” he said.