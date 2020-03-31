Training institute unacceptable as quarantine centre

KOTA KINABALU: Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon has found the Institut Latihan Kesihatan Malaysia at Jalan Kebajikan lacking of facilities and unacceptable as a quarantine centre.

He said this in a statement shared in HIS ministry’s WhatsApp media group “KKKR Media Group”.

It was mentioned that of the seven quarantine facilities he visited, he found the condition of the facilities generally acceptable except for the Institut Latihan Kesihatan Malaysia at Jalan Kebajikan due to it being dilapidated and lacking in facilities.

“Following the visit, arrangement is being made to address the issues brought up such as the provision of mosquito repellant and toiletries among others,” the statement mentioned.

The other quarantine facilities visited by Frankie were Akademi Bomba dan Penyelamat which offers 24 rooms, Politeknik Kota Kinabalu (13 rooms), Monaco Boutique Hotel (40 rooms), Institut Latihan Kesihatan Malaysia Kota Kinabalu, Bahagian Teknologi Pendidikan Negeri in Penampang (40 rooms) and Kem Wawasan PLKN at Kg Ovai, Papar (50 individual rooms).

Frankie, who was accompanied by City Hall Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman and Dr Mohd Azimullah Abdullah from the Health Ministry also visited the government hostel at Taman Rose near here.

Eleven homeless Malaysians are currently being sheltered at the centre.

The objective of the visit was to survey the condition of the quarantine centres and to ensure that the facilities are kept clean and are equipped with basic necessities such as water, food, face masks, toiletries, tower and blanket to all who are to undergo quarantine for 14 days.

It was mentioned that meals are provided three times daily and that further improvement such as the serving of hot drinks at night is being looked into.

Also discussed was the need to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizers for frontliners serving at the quarantine centres.

Aside from that, it was also mentioned that Sabah has 28 gazetted quarantine centres, and those ordered to undergo quarantine can also opt to stay at Monaco Boutique Hotel and Oyo Hotel, which are two of the quarantine hotels currently sanctioned by the Health Ministry.

However, those who opt to stay at the designated hotels will be required to pay for the hotel room and food themselves.

In the statement it was mentioned that hotel stays were popular and is fully booked by those coming back from overseas.

The quarantine facilities offered by the government on the other hand is free of charge.