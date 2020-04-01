15 in prayer group detained for violating MCO

SANDAKAN: Sandakan Movement Control Order Enforcement Team detaied 15 members who attended a congregational prayer (solat berjemaah) in two mosques here for defying the Movement Control Order.

Sandakan District Police Chief, ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said 11 individuals were detained in Surau Al-Munawarah Kampung Mangkalinau, Mile 3, while another four were detained in Masjid Al-Baraqah Kampung Lupak Meluas, here.

“All the detainees were men, aged 12 to 64,” Azhar said to the press after he raided Masjid Al-Baraqah Kampung Lupak Meluas with MCO Enforcement Team here, Monday.

He said that they the suspects were detained under Section 22 of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“They have violated the MCO so we had to take them to the police station for further investigation,” he said.

Azhar said that the 11 suspects in Surau Munawarah Mangkalinau, Mile 3 were detained at about 6.50pm while praying and refusing to go home.

Later at about 7.34pm, four men were gathering to pray in Masjid Al-Baraqah Kampung Lupak Meluas Laut.

“The four men tried to escape when the enforcement team reached, but we have successfully detained them,” he said.

Azhar said that all the individuals were taken to Sandakan police station for their statement to be taken and they would be charged in Sandakan’s Magistrate Court.

The raid was joined by Sandakan Health Office enforcement personnel, Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) Sandakan personnel and enforcement personnel from Sandakan Municipal Council.